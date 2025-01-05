Pakistan: Rights body criticises enforced disappearance of an individual from Gwadar

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 5 : Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has strongly lamented the enforced disappearance of Hammal Baloch from the coastal city of Gwadar by the Pakistan security forces.

In a post on X, Paank stated," We strongly condemn the enforced disappearance of Hammal s/o Bakhshi, a resident of Dasht Meteeng, who was abducted from Gwadar by Pakistani forces last night. Such blatant violations of human rights are intolerable. We demand his immediate and safe release and call for accountability."

Hammal's family has expressed grave concern over his sudden disappearance and is urgently calling for his release, joining other families in the region who have raised similar alarms, according to the Balochistan Post.

Recently, Paank had expressed serious concern over the enforced disappearance of Sakim Feroz, a Political Science student at the University of Turbat, and his cousin, Anayat Sawali. The two were taken by Pakistani security forces at the Pidrak checkpoint while travelling from Turbat to Jamak.

Paank further highlighted that such actions severely breach basic human rights and international law, including the right to personal freedom, security, and protection against arbitrary detention.

These actions cause immense hardship for the families of the disappeared and also erode the rule of law and human dignity. Paank urges human rights activists, civil society organisations, and the international community to speak out against these violations and push for accountability and justice for the people of Balochistan.

The recent disappearances have sparked widespread protests across Balochistan, with families of the victims staging sit-ins and blocking key highways to highlight the increasing incidents of extrajudicial killings and systematic human rights abuses in the region.

As the protests grow in intensity, there has been no official response from Pakistani authorities regarding either the latest disappearances or the demands of the demonstrators. These actions have drawn significant attention to the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan, as calls for justice and accountability continue to mount without any acknowledgment or action from the government.

