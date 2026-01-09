Pakistan: Rights group calls for end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Quetta, Jan 9 Leading human rights organisation, Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), on Friday demanded an end to enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Balochistan province and called for the release of two men who were abducted recently.

According to the statement released by the VBMP, a person identified as Kaleemullah, a resident of Khudabadan Panjgoor, was abducted from Allahabad Town of Balochistan's Hub Chowki on January 7. The VBMP demanded the release of Kaleemullah and an end to enforced disappearances.

In a statement, the VBMP also said that an individual identified as Saeed Ahmad was abducted from the Ghanjdoori district of Balochistan's Mastung. The rights group called for the release of Ahmad and an end to enforced disappearances.

Balochistan has been reeling under the endless atrocities at the hands of Pakistani authorities, who facilitate death squads in the region to carry out enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and illegal detentions of Baloch people.

Last week, a report claimed that Balochistan witnessed a rise in enforced disappearances, an escalation of state repression, and further restrictions on political activists in 2025. The forcible disappearance of students, political activists and relatives of people related to Balochistan resistance continued, and the cases of enforced disappearances of women have increased in Balochistan, local media reported.

In 2025, more than 10 women were subjected to enforced disappearance, and eight women continue to remain missing till date. Under the pretext of restoring its authority, the Balochistan government is increasing state repression in the region, and Baloch women are increasingly becoming the targets, The Balochistan Post reported.

"Months and years continue to pass in Balochistan, yet instead of any improvement in the prevailing conditions, serious problems are steadily worsening. The year 2025 witnessed an increase in enforced disappearances, an escalation of state repression, and further restrictions on political activists. Despite the Pakistan Peoples Party–led government failing to present solid legal justification for the arrest and continued detention of Baloch political leaders, the courts in Balochistan have remained unable to secure their release," the report said.

While Balochistan continued to face a political crisis in 2025, official figures revealed a rise in attacks on people, police, and security forces, including the Frontier Corps.

As many as 443 people, including 202 Army officers and personnel, were killed in suicide attacks, bomb explosions, and targeted killings.

In 2025, Jaffar Express also faced repeated bomb blasts, damage to bridges, and the hijacking of the Peshawar-bound train on March 11.

The Balochistan Post report said: "There are no signs of a reduction in Balochistan’s grave problems in 2026. At the end of 2025, employees of the Balochistan Grand Alliance are continuing their pen-down strike, families of forcibly disappeared women in Kech district are holding a sit-in on the CPEC highway for their recovery, and political struggle against state repression remains ongoing. The intensification of attacks by Baloch armed groups is causing damage to state interests. Given these severe issues and the war-like conditions prevailing in Balochistan, it is not difficult to conclude that the situation will remain dire in the New Year as well."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor