Pakistan: Rights group condemn police crackdown on peaceful protestors

Quetta [Pakistan], July 12 : Several human rights activists and organizations in Pakistan have criticised the brutal crackdown by Baloch administration against peaceful protestors who were demanding a safe return of forcibly abducted Zaheer Ahmed Baloch in Quetta.

Posts and videos of rights activists and organisations condemning Pakistan's brutality have now flooded social media platforms.

In a post on 'X', the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the event stating, "HRCP strongly condemns the violent treatment meted out to protestors in Quetta, including women, who were rallying against the alleged enforced disappearance of Zaheer Baloch, a postal worker from Quetta who was abducted by unidentified persons on 27 June."

HRCP strongly condemns the violent treatment meted out to protestors in Quetta, including women, who were rallying against the alleged enforced disappearance of Zaheer Baloch, a postal worker from Quetta who was abducted by unidentified persons on 27 June. Despite continuing… — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) July 11, 2024

"Despite continuing reports of enforced disappearances, particularly from Balochistan, the state has not demonstrated a firm resolve to end this heinous practice. Instead, it has invariably resorted to violence to stifle protests against enforced disappearances in violation of their constitutional right to assemble peacefully" the HRCP added.

Despite the police crackdown, the resolve of the Baloch community to protest for the victim's safe recovery has entered its 12th day on Friday.

Mahrang Baloch, a Baloch rights activist, in a video message released from the Saryab road protest in Quetta, said that they have been protesting at Saryab road for over 10 days alongside the family of Zaheer Ahmed Baloch.

اعلامیہ ہم ریاست اور حکومت بلوچستان کو آدھے گھنٹے کا وقت دیتے ہیں اگر آدھے گھنٹے کے اندر بلوچ خواتین اور نوجوانوں کو رہا نہیں کیا گیا تو ہم سریاب سے کوئٹہ ریڈ زون تک مارچ کریں گے اور ریڈ زون کے سامنے غیر معینہ مدت کے لیے دھرنا دیں گے۔ جبکہ ہم یہ بھی واضح کرتے ہیں کہ ہم تشدد… pic.twitter.com/VIiDMlWqlm — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) July 11, 2024

"The government, the police no one is ready to listen to us. When the people decided to march towards the Red Zone, they were attacked with batons and tear gas shells, over a dozen people are still in the trauma centre and two of them are reportedly in critical condition. Yesterday about six of our fellow protestors were arrested last night and we still don't know where these protestors have been kept and those protestors are in what condition is also unknown," she said.

She also warned that if the protestors along with Zaheer Baloch were not released within half an hour then the protest would again move towards the Red Zone in Quetta.

"We are not afraid of these arrests. We had started these protests peacefully, and we will continue these protests peacefully" she added.

Another prominent Baloch rights organization the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in a post on 'X' said, "Quetta Police has added another worst incident to the historical oppression of the state of Pakistan in Balochistan by brutalizing, torturing and oppressing the peaceful protestors."

آج کوئٹہ پولیس نے پرامن مظاہرین پر بدترین بربریت، تشدد اور جبر کرکے بلوچستان میں ریاست پاکستان کی تاریخی جبر کے واقعات میں ایک اور بدترین واقع کا اضافہ کردیا ہے۔ اس وقت متعدد بلوچ مرد و خواتین کوئٹہ پولیس کے غیر قانونی قید میں ہیں، جن کے بارے میں کچھ بھی معلومات فراہم نہیں کی… pic.twitter.com/nkWIn57GGs — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 11, 2024

"Currently, many Baloch men and women are in illegal detention by Quetta Police, about whom no information is being provided. While many protesters are seriously injured and have been admitted to hospitals, they are also surrounded by the police in the hospital," the post added

"But we make it clear to this state that we will not retreat from this struggle in any case, but will continue this struggle with more courage and courage. Our dharna is currently going on in Sayrab Road, we request the people of Quetta to come out of their homes and reach the dharna ground," the BYC stated.

