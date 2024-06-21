Pakistan: Rights Group condemns lynching of blasphemy accused in Swat

Faisalabad [Pakistan], June 21 : The Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) vehemently condemned the mob lynching of a man in the Swat town of Pakistan and criticized the country's law enforcement agencies for their inaction.

Muhammad Ismail was brutally lynched and burnt alive by a violent mob in Swat on Thursday evening.

Ismail, who had been arrested earlier on accusations of blasphemy, had travelled from Sialkot to spend a few days in Swat during the Eid holidays.

The rights group said the victim was lynched despite him being in police custody, further asserting that the law enforcement authorities failed to protect him from the mob's wrath.

HRFP President Naveed Walter expressed grave concerns over the rising trend of violence on accusations of blasphemy, claiming that it has now reached an alarming level where no one is safe.

Walter emphasized that this culture of accusations can target anyone, anywhere in Pakistan.

"Accusing innocents of blasphemy has become so rampant that nobody is safe now. The tourism sector in Swat will suffer, and the pressure from radical elements will only increase," Walter said.

Walter criticized the failure of the police and law enforcement agencies to protect Ismail during the attack.

He condemned the "silence and inaction" surrounding such incidents, stating that it emboldened the accusers and attackers. Walter stressed that neither authorities nor the common person can feel secure when lynching and violence become so commonplace.

He also highlighted the broader implications of this incident, pointing out the challenges of the rule of law, governance and the pervasive double standards in handling such sensitive cases.

Walter called for urgent reforms and stronger protections to prevent such tragedies in the future.

It underscores the urgent need to address the root causes of such violent acts and ensure the safety and security of all citizens in Pakistan.

