Pakistan: Rights group raises concern over arrest of Karachi University academician

Karachi [Pakistan], September 1 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed concerns over the apprehension of Karachi University academician and political activist Riaz Ahmed.

Reportedly, Ahmed was taken into custody by the police, and his location remained unknown for a short duration.

In a post on X, the HRCP stated, "HRCP is deeply concerned by reports that Karachi University academic and political activist Dr Riaz Ahmed, was earlier taken into custody and then reportedly disappeared forcibly by unidentified persons. Strangely, he was brought back to the police station after the police denied that they had detained him."

"This is the second time Dr Ahmad has disappeared. In this case, no FIR was lodged against him, begging the question as to why he was detained at all. The use of such tactics must cease," it added.

Previously, the HRCP had also raised concerns over the human rights abuse and political dysfunction rampant in Balochistan. In its annual report released this month, the human rights group called upon the Pakistani administration over the alarming situation in Balochistan.

A press statement by the HRCP on the release of the report emphasised that in recent years, the practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings remained a "particularly serious concern" in the province, with impunity for the perpetrators and indifference on the part of the government.

In November 2023, young Baloch rights activists mobilized around the extrajudicial killing of a Baloch youth and marched from Turbat to Islamabad. They were subjected to harassment, and their right to freedom of peaceful assembly was continually violated in the form of violent police action.

In Gwadar, the 'Haq Do Tehreek' continued to demand action against state-led rights violations, including enforced disappearances and hyper-securitization.

The statement further added that freedom of expression remained curtailed, with journalists reluctant to speak out about press restrictions due to fears of retaliation from various actors, including security forces, separatist groups, and tribal leaders.

HRCP highlighted that Balochistan continued to witness a high number of mining accidents: at least 36 mine workers were killed and 40 injured in the province in 2023. In a positive development, however, the Balochistan government decided to give the province's fisherfolk community the status of labour.

