Pakistan: Rule of law questioned as court delays enable destruction of Lahore's Nasir Bagh

Lahore [Pakistan], January 5 : Lahore's historic Nasir Bagh, one of the city's last remaining green public spaces, continues to suffer extensive damage amid delays in judicial proceedings, raising serious concerns among environmentalists and civil society groups.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), along with several environmental and citizens' organisations, has warned that continued court inaction is enabling irreversible environmental and cultural loss.

According to a joint statement issued by the HRCP and allied groups, the Lahore High Court has yet to nominate a judge to hear an urgent writ petition challenging the conversion of a portion of Nasir Bagh into an underground parking plaza.

The petitioners argue that the project threatens a fragile ecosystem, violates environmental regulations, and undermines constitutional protections related to life, dignity, and environmental rights.

The statement said the petition was filed on December 24, 2025, seeking an immediate halt to the project. The matter was scheduled for hearing multiple times between December 26 and 31; however, each date was either cancelled or postponed, despite the presiding judge being present in court. With the commencement of court holidays, the petition now stands deferred indefinitely, while construction and environmental degradation reportedly continue unabated.

In the press release, environmental groups claimed that mature trees have been cut down illegally, natural water aquifers disrupted, and mandatory environmental safeguards ignored.

They also contended that the proposed parking facility fails to address traffic concerns identified by regulatory bodies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA), and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

The petitioners argued that the delay amounts to a violation of several fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including the right to life and the right to a clean and healthy environment.

They warned that judicial delays in urgent environmental cases effectively deny justice not only to the petitioners but also to the wider public and future generations.

Nasir Bagh, described as an integral part of Lahore's ecological and cultural heritage, is viewed by conservationists as a public trust asset.

They fear that its conversion into a concrete structure reflects a broader pattern of shrinking green spaces across the city. Calling for immediate intervention, the signatories urged the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, judicial authorities, the media, and civil society to take notice.

