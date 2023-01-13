Pakistan says looking into Indian woman's allegations over 'indecent behaviour' at high commission in Delhi

The Pakistani Foreign Office on Thursday said it is looking into reports of an incident of "indecent behaviour" by a Pakistani official at their mission in New Delhi.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said all their diplomatic staff are strictly instructed to conduct themselves professionally.

"We attach high importance to proper etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants. All our diplomatic staff is under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally," said the Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson in response to media queries regarding reports in sections of Indian media.

This response comes after it was reported that a female educationist had levelled charges of sexual advances by some staff members of the Pakistani mission in India. The incident reportedly took place when she visited to apply for a visa at the New Delhi office.

Mumtaz Baloch said robust mechanisms are in place to redress all public grievances. She added that there is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our Missions.

"While we are looking into this case, we are surprised at its timing and the manner in which it has been raised. There are robust mechanisms in place for redressal of all public grievances. There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our Missions," the Pakistani foreign office spokesperson said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor