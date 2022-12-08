Pakistan SC permits poll panel to go ahead with criminal proceedings against Imran Khan

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the country's Election Commission to carry out criminal proceedings against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, The News International reported.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition requesting the transfer and consolidation of cases filed by the PTI in various high courts challenging its contempt notices.

The court said that the high courts had not restricted the ECP from taking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and other party members but from conducting disciplinary action. The court told the ECP's counsel to analyse the objections that have been raised on the show-cause notices served against PTI leaders.

Sajeel Swati, counsel for the Election Commission, submitted that the Lahore High Court had restrained the ECP from taking disciplinary action against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umer and other leaders.

Justice Ayesha A Malik observed that disciplinary action could be taken after the completion of contempt proceedings, as per the news report. The judge questioned the ECP counsel on how the proceedings were carried out against respondents n the contempt proceedings.

In response to the judge's question, the counsel said that Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 permitted the ECP to take forward proceedings in contempt matters. Sajeel Swati said that PTI Chief Imran Khan and other party members, including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umer were not appearing in the contempt proceedings.

The counsel called on the court to direct the respondents to appear before the ECP and also ask the high courts to take decisions regarding the cases challenging the contempt notices as soon as possible.

The apex court disposed of the matter and permitted the ECP to continue with its proceedings according to the law and Constitution, as per The News International report. Pakistan's Supreme Court also told the country's high courts to take a decision regarding the pending applications of the petitioners challenging the ECP notices at the earliest.

( With inputs from ANI )

