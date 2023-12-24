Pakistan SC registrar office returns Imran Khan's appeal challenging Toshakhana conviction

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 : Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) Registrar Office has returned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan's appeal, challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The office of the apex court has raised objections to the appeal filed by Imran Khan and said the documents attached along with the appeal were complete. It further said that the appeal could be refiled with all the relevant documents on January 6.

Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar on August 5, 2023. The court's decision came after the judge found the PTI founder guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case, according to Geo News report.

After his conviction, Imran Khan was disqualified from holding any public office for five years. On Saturday, Imran Khan filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order in the Toshakhana case as part of his efforts to overturn the conviction in the case to contest the upcoming general elections.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed the PTI chairman's plea seeking suspension of the trial court's decision in the Toshakhana case. In the fresh petition, Khan requested to stay the IHC's verdict and said that his sentence in the Toshakhana case had already been suspended.

Imran Khan stated that he is being denied his fundamental right to contest polls due to the suspension of only his sentence rather than the entire order of conviction by the trial court, which prevents him from running for office.

On December 21, the IHC's two-member bench rejected the request of Imran Khan for the suspension of his conviction, which paved the way for his eligibility to contest in the polls, Geo News reported.

Under the rules governing Toshakhana, government officials can retain gifts if they have a low worth, while they need to pay reduced fees to the government for extravagant items.

The Toshakhana has been in the news since allegations were made against Imran Khan for purchasing gifts he received as Pakistan's Prime Minister at throwaway rates and selling them off in the market for staggering profits.

He has been accused of misusing his tenure as Pakistan's PM to purchase and sell gifts in state possession that he received during visits abroad and worth more than PKR 140 million. The gifts included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, Geo News reported.

Earlier, government officials alleged that Khan's aides sold the gifts in Dubai. Furthermore, seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex, and the most expensive, a "Master Graff limited edition" worth PKR 85 million were also among the gifts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor