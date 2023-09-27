Pakistan: Schools to remain closed tomorrow in Punjab 

Punjab [Pakistan], September 27 : Amid the increasing cases of pink Eye infection in Pakistan, the government and private schools across Pakistan’s Punjab province will remain closed on September 28, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that the Punjab caretaker chief minister, CM Mohsin Naqvi announced that all schools will remain shut on Thursday.

The order also directed the school authorities to check students at the main entrance of the school to curb the spread of infection.

ARY News reported that the Punjab province and other parts of Pakistan have noticed a sharp spike in conjunctivitis cases.

The Punjab Health Department officials reported 85 new cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as Pink Eye, within the past 24 hours.

Pink eye is an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball. This membrane is called the conjunctiva.

Those affected are finding it difficult to venture outdoors due to the adverse effects of sunlight and dust on their eyes.

Eye Surgeon, Dr Intzar Hussain Butt, shared his recommendations, urging the affected individuals to use prescribed eye drops, cold water, and tissues for eye cleansing, as per ARY News.

Dr Butt explained that conjunctivitis is an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane, known as the conjunctiva, which lines the eyelid and covers the eyeball.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding physical contact with infected individuals and refraining from sharing personal items such as handkerchiefs, pillows, and makeup.

The doctor also advised those affected to wear sunglasses and take a temporary leave from their official or private duties for a few days. Self-medication was discouraged, and joining gatherings was to be avoided. Frequent handwashing with soap was recommended.

Patients were directed to use prescribed eye drops and tissues for eye cleansing, with the option of using cold water for temporary relief. The Punjab provincial government health department also directed people to use hand sanitizers and cautioned against touching one’s eyes without washing hands thoroughly

The health department also advised against sharing items with those suffering from eye infections, including pillows, clothes, medicine, and bedding, which should be kept separate. Additionally, patients were urged not to reuse facial items, ARY reported.

Pink Eye’s symptoms include redness, a gritty or scratchy sensation in the eye, and itching. Dr Butt further noted that many individuals with conjunctivitis experience eye discharge, leading to the formation of crusts on the eyelashes, particularly at night.

These symptoms can be caused by various factors, including infections, allergies, or irritants.

