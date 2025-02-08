Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad as Imran Khan's party prepares to hold rally in Swabi

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 : A ban on all gatherings has been enforced in Punjab, Balochistan and Islamabad as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepared up for a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of February 8 general elections, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan-founded party is observing February 8 as a "black day." Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8 last year, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

PTI had requested the Lahore deputy commissioner and later the Lahore High Court (LHC) for allow them to hold a power show at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore. However, the court did not agree to its request. However, PTI's Punjab chief organiser, Aliya Hamza Malik, has asked party leaders to hold protest.

Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad, Punjab and Balochistan, Dawn reported citing Radio Pakistan. Section 144 is a legal provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that gives power to district administrations to impose a ban on an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period.

A ban has been imposed on gatherings, processions, rallies and sit-ins have been for maintenance of law and order and protection of lives and properties of the people, Dawn reported, citing Radio Pakistan. However, the notification did not mention the reason or duration for which the ban has been imposed, the report said.

PTI caravans from various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were heading to Swabi, with senior PTI leader Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra among them. In a post on X, Jhagra stated, "I have two demands: release of Imran, [and] reparations for the injustice done to the public mandate."

He stated that he was neither interested in any role or designation, adding that he would not be a party to a politician who "plays both sides". The PTI has also a live broadcast airing on X account, which shows supporters gathering to hold power show in Swabi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that "permission cannot be given to attack the state like May 9 or November 26." He made these remarks while addressing in Sialkot.

During the press conference, he said, "While the state is facing terrorism in two of our provinces, this party (PTI), even if not involved in the same acts of terrorism, is still amplifying them," Dawn reported.

He said, "The resources of the KP government are being used, government employees are being told to attend. A question arises as to why such gatherings do not happen in other provinces?"

He stated that people will not see PTI leadership from the rest of the three provinces, adding: "We do not have an objection if a peaceful gathering is done but in the past, all of them have started with violence."

Asif said, "KP's chief minister says that 99 per cent of our demands have been met then that should be a cause for celebration, not protests."

He further said, "As a political party they cannot negotiate a political solution, it is a fruitless exercise when there is no sincerity and negotiations are used as a smoke screen." He accused PTI of holding negotiations with establishment behind closed doors.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Punjab chief organiser, Aliya Hamza, has asked party leaders to hold protest on Saturday to observe the black day against rigging in polls held last year, Dawn reported.

After the Punjab government refused to allow PTI to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, Hamza directed the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and ticket-holders to get in touch with leaders of PTI wings and the masses and hold peaceful protests on Saturday.

Aliya Hamza asked PTI leaders to use the protest as an opportunity to educate people about the importance of February 8 and the resilience of PTI in the face of adversity by organising a door-to-door campaign. She asked the organisers to ensure protests remain peaceful, disciplined and demonstrative of the PTI's principles of justice and accountability.

