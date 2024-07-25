Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in Punjab, Islamabad amid Imran Khan's party's plans to hold nationwide protests

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 : The authorities have imposed Section 144 in Punjab and Islamabad amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plans to hold protests across the nation on Friday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure allows the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on the assembly of four or more people in an area for a specific period of time.

On July 21, PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced that people across the country would hold a protest on July 26 for the release of political prisoners, including party founder Imran Khan, to reclaim the mandate.

PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who also heads the opposition alliance known as Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), said on Tuesday the alliance was planning to hold a major protest on July 26 for the release of political prisoners. He had claimed that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would extend his support to the protest.

In an order issued on Thursday, the Punjab Home Department said that any political gathering or assembly was likely to provide a "soft target" to terrorists and miscreants due to the prevailing law and order situation and security threats.

It said that any political gathering posed "serious security threats" and was also "likely to cause threat to public peace and order as well as inconvenience to public at large," according to Dawn report.

The home department called it "essential to ensure security of the people and installations/buildings against any potential terrorist or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquillity."

It further said that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 as an immediate prevention and speedy remedy to prevent disturbance of public peace, the safety of lives and property of the public and tranquillity in Punjab.

The order released by the home department said, "Now therefore, government of the Punjab ... prohibits all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests and such like other activities across Punjab with effect from July 26-28."

Meanwhile, Islamabad district administration in a press release said Section 144 was in effect and no rally or protest will be permitted.

The press release said, "Violation of Section 144 cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Action will be taken in case of violation of law. In view of the protest, a force of Islamabad police has been deployed. Citizens should avoid being part of any illegal activities."

Furthermore, the Islamabad police also issued a warning, saying that no gathering was permitted without taking permission, according to Dawn report.

Earlier on Thursday, Imran Khan's party reiterated its intention to hold nationwide protests on Friday under the TTAP's banner, Dawn reported.

Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly Omar Ayub urged all the people to participate in the peaceful protest across the nation. He said there would be three demands - the immediate release of PTI leaders and supporters who are in prison, peace in the country and to lodge protest against rising inflation.

Ayub said the above three demands will get fulfilled when "there are fair and transparent elections once again in the country and we are rid of this Form 47-government."

