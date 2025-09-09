Pakistan security forces accused of abducting seven Baloch men

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 9 : Seven Baloch men have reportedly been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces from different parts of Turbat and Zamuran in Kech district, according to local sources cited by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, three individuals identified as Sadiq, son of Noorullah, Muslim, and Kaleem, were allegedly picked up late Sunday night from the Absar area of Turbat. All three hail from the Buleda region.

Their current location and condition remain unknown, as families report having received no communication from either law enforcement agencies or local authorities.

In a separate incident in the early hours of Monday, four more men were allegedly detained from the Nawano area of Zamuran. They have been identified as Mehran, Jeeyand, Ali, and Irshad. According to The Balochistan Post, family members have expressed deep concern over the lack of transparency and accountability from the state.

The issue of enforced disappearances continues to plague Balochistan, with human rights organisations repeatedly raising alarms. In a recent statement, Amnesty International described such disappearances as a "heinous crime that must end," calling on Pakistani authorities to reveal the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) recently disclosed in a press briefing that over 1,000 cases of enforced disappearances have been reported in Balochistan in the first eight months of 2025 alone. Despite ongoing protests and sit-ins by affected families outside press clubs and courts, justice remains elusive. According to The Balochistan Post, many believe the judiciary has been unable to provide relief in the face of unchecked state power.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also warned that the practice continues "unabated," contributing to rising alienation among the Baloch population, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

