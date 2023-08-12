Pakistan: Security forces arrest 21 on terror charges in Punjab

Lahore [Pakistan], August 12 : The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 21 suspects allegedly belonging to banned outfits on terror charges, reported ARY News on Saturday.

As per the ARY News, the CTD Spokesperson has told that the arrested persons include 9 commanders of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and four belonging to the Islamic State.

It has also been reported that grenades, explosive material and cash were also recovered from those arrested terrorists.

The suspected terrorists are found to be the residents of Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Muzaffargarh, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Layyah, Attock and Sahiwal, added the CTD o

The officials claimed that the arrested men were preparing a dangerous plan.

The CTD officials said that during this week, 700 combing operations were conducted during which 49 suspects were taken into custody.

During the combing operations, more than 29,000 people were questioned, the officials added.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested ten terrorists while conducting 132 operations in various cities of Pakistan to keep a check on terrorist activities, said a spokesperson for CTD, according to The Express Tribune.

These terrorists have been arrested for suspicions of connections with banned outfits like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daesh (ISIS) and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor