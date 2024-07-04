Pakistan: Security forces gunned down terrorist commander in Bajaur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 4 : Amid deteriorating law and order situation of the country, the security forces gunned down a terrorist commander Irfan Ullah aka Adnan in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

"On 3 July 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur District, on the reported presence of a high profile terrorist," the statement said.

It further stated that a fierce gunfight resulted in the terrorist commander's death during the operation.

According to the ISPR, the terrorist who was slain was actively engaged in a number of terrorist attacks against security personnel, as well as extortion and the targeted slaughter of defenceless people, ARY News reported.

"He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to Security Forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, the security forces killed nine terrorists, in two IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor