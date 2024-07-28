Pakistan: Security forces kill 4 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 : At least four terrorists were killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, reported ARY News.

The operation was conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district on Saturday.

The military's media wing issued a statement saying that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, four terroristsinvolved in numerous terrorist activities, including abductionwere gunned down.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them," the ISPR added.

The locals appreciated the operation by the security forces, the ISPR stated, as reported by Dawn.

The operation came amid a surge in terrorist activities in Pakistan, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on July 16, the Pakistan security forces killed 10 terrorists who attacked Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ISPR stated.

According to the military's media wing, the attackers attempted to infiltrate the Bannu cantt but were repelled, leading them to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the perimeter wall, reported Dawn.

However, the security forces retaliated strongly and killed all the attackers, while eight personnel were also killed.

Notably, the army's public relations wing further said that the Bannu Cantt attack was planned by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which is operating from Afghan soil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor