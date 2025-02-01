Pakistan security forces kill 4 TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 1 : Pakistan security forces killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists also referred to as Khwarij during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in the Kaulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

The troops gunned down 4 TTP terrorists during the operation.

On Thursday, A Pakistan Army Major and a soldier were killed during a North Waziristan intelligence based operation as the security forces gunned down six TTP terrorists.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The troops got into a gunfight at the TTP's location and killed six terrorists while reporting 2 casualties - Major Hamza Israr, 29, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, ARY News reported.

The ISPR further said that the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier on January 24, Security forces successfully neutralised six terrorists attempting to infiltrate Balochistan's Zhob district from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced.

According to the ISPR, "On [the] night of 22/23 January, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District." The term "khwarij" refers to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added, "Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, six khwarij were sent to hell." Security forces also recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives during the operation.

The ISPR reiterated Pakistan's longstanding demand that the interim Afghan government ensures effective border management on its side to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities. "Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the statement said.

