Pakistan security forces kill three terrorists in exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 2 : Three terrorists were gunned down and four others were injured during an exchange of fire with Pakistani security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district, the military's media wing said, reported Geo News.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the security forces conducted the "IBO on the reported presence of terrorists."

It said that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies and civilians, according to Geo News.

"Sanitization operations is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," the ISPR stated.

Moreover, the locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Notably, Pakistan witnessed a spike in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP provinces in a few months, which also disrupted the pre-election phase in some provincial regions, Geo News reported.

In response, the security forces also intensified actions against the terrorism-hit areas and achieved success by restoring peace in the affected parts, especially in areas bordering Afghanistan.

Reportedly, last week, the security forces neutralised six terrorists in another IBO in KP's North Waziristan district.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terror attacks, with at least 93 militant attacks taking place in the country in January this year, in which 90 people were killed and 135 injured, as reported by The News International.

Moreover, 15 individuals were reportedly abducted in January 2024.

The first month of 2024 has witnessed a disturbing surge in militant activities, with a staggering 102 per cent increase compared to the last month of 2023, according to The News International.

