Pakistan security forces killed one person in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 20 : The Pakistan security forces killed an alleged terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kulachi of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ARY News reported, “On 20 September 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district.”

During the counter-exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists, one terrorist was killed while another got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, it added.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation,” the ISPR said, adding that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

On September 10, at least seven terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces killed seven terrorists during an exchange of fire in the Ursoon area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

The ISPR said that another six terrorists were critically injured during the intense exchange of fire. The sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor