Pakistan security forces make 'progress' in probe into threat letter to judges

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 : Pakistan security forces are inching closer to exposing the real perpetrators behind threatening letters sent to judges of the Supreme Court and various high courts, Geo News reported on Monday.

The publication reported citing sources that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has noted key developments in the investigation of the matter after the forensic report of the handwriting in the letters was received by them.

Sources added that the investigation department has matched the letters written to Supreme Court, Islamabad and Lahore High Courts judges.

As per forensic reports, the letters to the judges of all three courts were written by the same person, the sources revealed.

Letters to all three courts, the sources added, sent by the name of Resham, Reshaman and Gulshad Khatun were written by the same person and were also sent through the same post office, according to the forensic report, Geo News reported.

"There is a single mastermind behind sending threatening letters to judges," the sources within CTD told Geo News, adding that arsenic found in the letters to the judges was also bought by the same person.

The CTD sources revealed that the department is also very close to finding out where the arsenic was purchased from.

"Nadra identification process of CCTV videos obtained near post boxes continues," the sources added.

Several judges of the SC and high courts, including Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, have continued to receive suspicious anthrax-laced letters since April 2, a day after the SC took suo motu notice over allegations of the Islamabad High Court's chief justice and other judges against spy agencies, Geo News reported.

The first set of letters was sent to the IHC, the recipients of which included the chief justice of the high court among eight judges of the court.

A police team comprising experts launched a thorough probe to collect facts and ascertain powdery substance after the eight IHC judges received "suspicious letters containing suspected anthrax powder along with a threatening message".

The trend then continued with judges of the Lahore High Court and the apex court, including CJP Isa, also receiving threatening letters.

Geo News reported that following the episode, the government designated CTD to conduct an inquiry into the matter and find the culprit behind the threats being sent to judges.

In the wake of the threatening developments, the LHC administration devised new SOPs regarding letters being received in the name of jurists with all courier companies and postmen directed to get mandatory clearance of all genres of letters and posts from the security room.

A deputy superintendent police (DSP) ranked officer would then carry out a security checkup of the letters before being handed over to the relevant judges' staff officer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor