Pakistan seeks balance between resources, population size for economic growth: PM

Islamabad, July 12 Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his country needs to strike a balance between resources and population size to stimulate economic growth, enhance living standards, and alleviate poverty.

In order to create an environment where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, Pakistan must effectively manage population growth, considering the diverse needs and challenges of a growing population, the Prime Minister said in his message on World Population Day being observed here on Thursday.

He added that the population of Pakistan, currently estimated at more than 240 million, is experiencing a high growth rate of 2.55 per cent, adding that the country's population is projected to reach 263 million by 2030 and 383 million by 2050, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are committed to ensuring that every individual, community, and voice from across Pakistan is taken into consideration in our policies and programs through inclusive data, as it enables us to identify the areas where we need to focus our efforts, ranging from healthcare and education to economic opportunities and social protection," he said.

Talking about the huge youth bulge of Pakistan, with more than 65 per cent of the population being under 30 years of age, the Prime Minister noted that the demographic composition presents both opportunities and challenges for the country.

"On the one hand, the youth of Pakistan hold immense potential to drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress. On the other hand, the large youth population also poses challenges in terms of education, employment, and social integration," he said.

Sharif added that Pakistan is fully committed to its endeavours of providing quality education and skills training to this young generation to compete in a rapidly evolving global economy, adding that the government is creating sufficient job opportunities for the youth to harness their potential and turn this youth bulge into an asset.

