Pakistan sees 34 per cent surge in anti-state violence in November

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 3 : Pakistan once again witnessed a 34 per cent increase in anti-state violence last month, according to Dawn.

Following a two-month decline in militant activities, Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed that a total of 63 militant attacks took place last month, which resulted in 83 fatalities, including that of 37 security forces personnel and 33 civilians.

Additionally, 89 individuals sustained injuries, comprising 53 civilians and 36 security forces personnel.

Moreover, a comparative analysis with October's data underscored a 34 per cent increase in military attacks, a 63 per cent surge in fatalities and an 89 per cent increase in the number of injured persons during November.

According to Dawn, Pakistani security forces responded with precision and eliminated at least 59 militants, while 18 suspected militants were apprehended.

The PICSS database stated that a cumulative toll for the first eleven months of 2023 reflects 599 militant attacks, resulting in 897 fatalities and 1,241 injuries.

Adding up, this showed an 81 per cent escalation in militant attacks, an 86 per cent surge in resultant deaths, and a 64 per cent rise in the number of injured compared to the corresponding period in 2022, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appeared as the most affected province, witnessing 51 attacks, causing 54 fatalities and 81 injuries.

This showed that 81 per cent of total attacks, 65 per cent of total deaths and 91 per cent of total injuries were reported in KP province.

However, Balochistan recorded nine attacks, resulting in 18 fatalities, including 15 security forces personnel and three civilians.

Additionally, eight injured were reported, including five civilians and three security forces personnel, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, Sindh witnessed two minor-level attacks resulting in two fatalities, while Punjab witnessed a single, high-profile attack in Mianwali Air Base of Pakistan Air Force in 2023, marking a distinctive incident in the province.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor