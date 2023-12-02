Pakistan sees significant rise in militant attacks in 2023

Islamabad, Dec 2 Pakistan witnessed a notable surge in militant activities in November as the attacks rose by 34 per cent following a two-month decline, the media reported on Saturday.

According to data from the ‘Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies’ (PICSS), a total of 63 attacks took place which resulted in 83 fatalities, including 37 security forces personnel and 33 civilians, The News reported.

Additionally, 89 individuals sustained injuries, comprising 53 civilians and 36 security personnel.

Pakistani security forces eliminated at least 59 militants, while 18 suspected militants were apprehended.

Analysis of October data underscores a 34 per cent surge in militant attacks, a 63 per cent rise in fatalities, and an 89 per cent increase in the number of wounded during November .

According to the PICSS data, the cumulative toll for the first 11 months of 2023 reflects 599 militant attacks, resulting in 897 fatalities and 1,241 injuries.

This signifies an 81 per cent escalation in militant attacks, an 86 per cent surge in deaths, and a 64 per cent rise in injuries compared to the corresponding period in 2022, The News reported.

Once again, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) emerged as the most affected province, with PICSS documenting 51 attacks, causing 54 fatalities and 81 injuries.

Within the province, 20 attacks occurred in the merged districts, causing 23 fatalities and 13 injuries, while mainland KP reported 31 attacks, leading to 31 fatalities and 68 injuries.

This implies that 81 per cent of total attacks, 65 per cent of total deaths, and 91 per cent of injuries transpired in KP.

