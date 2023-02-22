Pakistan Senator blames former PTI govt for rise in terror attacks

Pakistan Senator Waqar Mehdi, the General Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in his speech in the House criticised former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, saying that terrorists were supported and encouraged by the PTI government, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

He said that terrorists cannot be good in any form, as a terrorist is a terrorist. According to him, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) named Khan a member of its negotiating team for peace talks with the government in 2014.

Senator Mehdi said that after the recent terrorist incident in Peshawar, the government had decided to summon a multi-party conference, but Khan refused to participate in it. This clearly shows that he preferred his political interests over issues linked with national security, Dawn reported.

As per the PPP senator, National Action Plan (NAP) chalked out to fight terrorism and extremism was not implemented in its true spirit by the previous government.

Mehdi also condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office and paid tribute to those killed.

Shahzad Waseem, Opposition Leader in the Senate, criticised the government for its irresponsible attitude amid pressing issues and serious crises due to resurgence of terrorism and economic meltdown.

According to a recent Policy Research Group (POREG) report, terrorism in Pakistan is a self-inflicted wound. Pakistan has been nurturing terrorists in its backyard as a part of its security and foreign policies. The country now has to pay the price for this misadventure.

According to POREG, the problem is the powers that matter in Pakistan have made terrorism a time bomb, initially appeasing the terrorist elements, in the name of preserving Islam and afterwards unleashing a reign of counter-attacks against them.

The challenge before the country's leadership is two-fold. It must crush militancy in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border belt, and bring a sense of security and peace to the region. Simultaneously, Pakistani forces must check the re-grouping and growth of various Islamist militant factions within mainland Pakistan.

Thousands of locals protested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 5 under the slogan of Ulasi Pasoon (public uprising) against the suicide attack on Peshawar Police Lines Mosque and the increasing lawlessness in the region.

Unrest has also been witnessed in the districts of Lakki Marwat, Mohmand and Malakand over the return of terrorist menace. The law and order situation in the country has worsened in the past five months. People are unable to step out of their homes after nightfall, particularly in Lakki Marwat.

According to POREG, the cry for peace is becoming louder by the day. Most youngsters are at the forefront of the peace marches. Holding white flags, placards and banners, they are demanding the government to eliminate militancy and ensure sustainable peace.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor