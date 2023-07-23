Pakistan: Senior police officer dies in Lahore, couple arrested

Lahore [Pakistan], July 23 : Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shariq Jamal was found dead in his residence in Lahore’s DHA neighbourhood in the early hours of Saturday, Dawn reported.

Upon receiving the news, the deceased officer’s family members, including his daughter and wife, rushed to the hospital.

After digging up in the case, the police arrested a couple, who reportedly brought DIG Jamal’s body to the hospital, The News International reported.

Initially, the couple said that they had shifted the police officer to a private hospital in Lahore's DHA from his residence.

Later on, during the investigation, the police got to know that Shariq Jamal was with them at their flat and they brought him to the medical facility upon deterioration of his health.

As per details, Jamal was brought to a private hospital in DHA at 1:30 am and declared dead on arrival, according to The News International.

The police confirmed the couple's statement saying that Jamal wasn’t at his home but at an apartment in Lahore, from where he had been shifted to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding Jamal's sudden death raised concerns, leading the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

Though the family didn’t want the autopsy, Jamal’s body was sent to Jinnah Hospital for a postmortem at the police’s insistence.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Urdu channel Aaj English reported that the suspect, in her statement to the police, said that DIG Shariq’s health deteriorated after consuming illicit drugs.

The deceased then asked for water and a cold drink, however, his condition worsened after which she brought the DIG Lahore to National Hospital DHA, she added.

Police said that the initial reports of the postmortem suggest that DIG Shariq died of natural circumstances, however, a forensic report will provide more information regarding the circumstance in which he died.

Father of one, DIG Shariq had separated from his wife and was living alone in an apartment, they added.

The Police started the investigation after DIG Shariq was found dead at his residence in DHA Lahore early morning, as per Aaj English.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor