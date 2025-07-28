Pakistan: Seven killed as protest over girl's death turns violent in Tirah

Khyber [Pakistan], July 28 : A protest over the death of a minor girl in Pakistan's Tirah region turned violent on Sunday, leaving at least seven people dead and several others injured, Dawn reported on Monday.

The protest began after hundreds of tribesmen brought the body of the girl, who they claimed was killed in a mortar attack in the Darbar area of Peer Mela in Zakhakhel, to the army camp in Bagh-Maidan early Sunday morning.

According to witnesses, the situation worsened when a group of angry youths ignored calls from local elders to remain calm. Some protesters set fire to an excavator outside the army camp and tried to break open its main gate, Dawn reported.

Security personnel guarding the installation opened fire to disperse the crowd. At least six people were killed on the spot and seventeen others sustained gunshot injuries. One more person later succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to seven, according to Dawn.

Several videos circulating on social media showed the excavator on fire and protesters hurling stones at the garrison gate, followed by sounds of gunfire as people ran for cover.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Shah Kas Jamrud, Bara of Khyber, and the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar. One of them is reportedly in critical condition.

Later in the day, tribal elders met security officials at the camp. After the talks, the protestors dispersed.

Security officials assured the elders that their concerns would be taken seriously. Compensation was announced for the families of the deceased and the injured.

According to Dawn, a senior official expressed condolences and promised full support.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also announced financial help. It said the families of those who died would receive Rs10 million each, while those injured would get Rs2.5 million.

In a statement, the chief minister's office said the government was committed to maintaining peace and law and order. It said a meeting of tribal elders and public representatives would be held soon to address their issues.

"The district administration and government officials have been asked to improve communication with the people and ensure stability," the Dawn quoted the chief minister as saying.

