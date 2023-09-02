Pakistan: Seven people killed in accident in Sindh's Thatta

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 2 : Seven people died in an accident near Kenjhar Lake in Thatta district of Pakistan's Sindh on Saturday, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The accident occurred when a van and a truck collided in Thatta.

The accident occurred on the national highway between Thatta's Chalia area and Kenjhar Lake when a van-carrying fisherman collided with an oncoming truck. Four people died on the spot and one person died while being taken to hospital, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, a van driver and one other person succumbed to their wounds after the ambulance got stuck in traffic due to the ongoing protests over inflation and exorbitant electricity bills, according to a Geo News report.

On August 29, one student was killed after a vehicle carrying students plunged into a ditch in Swat, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. The accident occurred in the Fazal Banda Matta area of Swat, resulting in the death of a student.

According to the details, the accident occurred after a car carrying a student from the government college Matta rolled into a ditch. The students were travelling to Swat on a college outing, ARY News reported.

Earlier, at least six people, including women, were killed in Mansehra after a van carrying passengers fell into a gully. Such accidents have become a regular affair in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure, according to an ARY News report.

Details indicated that the passenger van's tyres blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the ravine. The passenger van was travelling from Battagram to Mansehra.

Earlier in April, nine people died when a van collided with a truck in Thatta's Chalia. All of the victims were residents of Karachi, according to police, Geo News reported. The truck driver involved in the accident managed to flee from the site.

