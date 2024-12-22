Pakistan: Severe smog blankets Karachi as cold wave intensifies

Karachi [Pakistan], December 22 : The financial hub of Karachi, experiencing temperatures as low as 9.5 degree Celsius, is facing a drop in mercury and dealing with poor air quality. The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 199, deemed "unhealthy" by the Swiss air quality monitor IQAir.

According to Geo News, Pakistan's major cities, including Karachi and Lahore, are grappling with severe smog as a cold wave continues to grip the country.

The cold wave, with temperatures dropping to single digits in many areas, has compounded the issue. Karachi, where winds are blowing at 8 km/h from the northwest and humidity is at 41 per cent, recorded temperatures below 10°C for the second time this month. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier forecasted a drop of 3°C to 4°C in southeastern Sindh, further exacerbating the chilling conditions, as reported by Geo News.

Lahore, already struggling with persistent smog for weeks, has become the second most polluted city in the world, with an AQI of 303. This level is classified as "hazardous" by IQAir, highlighting the dangerous air quality. The severe air pollution in Lahore has caused major health concerns, with authorities urging residents, particularly vulnerable groups, to limit outdoor activities.

In other regions, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are also experiencing unusually low temperatures. In Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, temperatures plunged to -4°C, with other cities like Kalat and Turbat reporting similarly low readings.

The crisis hits Pakistan's most populous province every winter, but in recent years, air pollution has worsened due to cold air trapping dust, emissions from low-quality diesel, and smoke from illegal crop burning. The combination of smog, low temperatures, and high pollution levels presents significant health risks to residents, underscoring the urgent need for decisive action to address the growing crisis.

Residents in major cities have been advised to take precautionary measures, especially to protect respiratory health, as the smog continues to envelop urban areas.

