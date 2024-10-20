Pakistan: Sexual harassment incident at Islamia University Bahawalnagar campus leads to lecturer's arrest

Punjab [Pakistan], October 20 : A sexual harassment incident has emerged from Islamia University Bahawalnagar Campus, where a courageous female student exposed attempts by the administration to cover up the issue, resulting in the arrest of a lecturer.

The student filed a complaint against Nadeem Ahmed, a lecturer in the Department of Physical Education, accusing him of sending inappropriate videos and subjecting her to ongoing harassment, the Express Tribune reported.

The news outlet cited a First Information Report (FIR) lodged at Bahawalnagar's City B Division police station which said that Ahmed would call the student to his office, where he allegedly held her hand and made unwanted advances. He further threatened her with failing grades and possible expulsion if she did not comply with his demands.

Initially, the student approached the university's Anti-Harassment Cell, but the FIR indicates that the administration tried to suppress the incident, neglecting to take timely or effective action. It was only after she escalated the case to the police that a formal investigation was initiated, leading to Ahmed's arrest.

Following the FIR's registration, the administration of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), which oversees the Bahawalnagar Campus, released a statement regarding the situation. Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Kamran suspended Nadeem Ahmed and initiated an inquiry into the allegations, reported the Express Tribune.

The statement highlighted that an Anti-Harassment Committee exists, adhering to Higher Education Commission (HEC) policies, and assured the public that the investigation would be conducted transparently. The university pledged to take swift action if Ahmed is found guilty, with an inquiry report expected within 30 days.

This incident is not an isolated case at the Bahawalnagar Campus, as university sources revealed that Ahmed has been involved in other sexual harassment allegations against female students.

One student from the same department, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed that she too had experienced harassment from Ahmed over several months. Despite her parents providing evidence to the campus director in March 2024, no action was taken against him.

The student shared that the university's Anti-Harassment Cell had previously found Ahmed guilty, resulting in a three-month suspension without pay. However, the administration's failure to address the matter effectively allowed him to return to his duties.

The university recently faced a significant scandal involving drug dealing and harassment of female students, leading to the arrests of several influential university employees, the Express Tribune reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor