Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan govt for rising foreign debt, inflation

Pakistan's Leader of Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, on Tuesday, slammed Imran Khan government for accepting huge amounts of international loans saying that the inflation has never been so high in the country.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should worry about the country's crippling economy rather than political meetings of the opposition parties, reported Geo TV. "Throughout the history of this country, inflation has never been as high as it is now," he said

Shahbaz replied, "The prime minister should focus on the country's inflation rate, unemployment and the catastrophic situation of the economy."

"Corruption worth billions of rupees is happening under the nose of the government," he criticised the government for the sugar and wheat scams, reported the News Channel.

During a press conference, last week, Shahbaz said that Prime Minister is not concerned about the problems of the masses but is only concerned about the Opposition. Sharif had also lashed out at Imran Khan, accusing him of turning a blind eye to Karachi's problems.

"Life has become hard for people due to additional taxes, rising electricity prices," he said.

Furthermore, Earlier, PML-N announced that they will lead a long march against the ruling PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

