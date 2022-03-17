Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif suggests forming a national govt 'minus PTI'

Ahead of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Pakistan's Leader of Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has suggested the formation of a national government excluding the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"A national government excluding the PTI should be formed for the next five years," the Daily Times quoted Sharif as saying in an interview with a news channel.

However, the PML-N president clarified that the idea resonated with his personal thoughts, adding that the new leadership that comes into power should work with all the dedication so as to set a benchmark.

Speaking on the PTI's plan to hold a rally before the no-confidence motion, the PML-N leader said that this seems to be the government's "warning" against voting in favour of the no-confidence motion.

"They (government) are warning them of violence, but we do not plan on resorting to violence. They want to clash with the constitution and the law," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Sharif also refuted the claims of horse-trading ahead of the no-confidence motion session and said that he would apologise to the country if these claims turned out to be true.

Further taking a dig at Imran Khan government, Sharif said, "Records of dacoity have been broken in Pakistan [...] The government bought oil at the most expensive rates, but it could not buy cheap gas."

Acting on mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan, the Opposition parties in Pakistan submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

