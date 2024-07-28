Pakistan: Shopkeepers observe strike in Balochistan against state oppression on Baloch National Gathering

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 28 : Shopkeepers and entrepreneurs have observed a shutterdown strike in most areas of Balochistan, including Khuzdar, Kalat, Mangchar, Nushki, Dalbandin, Mastung and Kharan, against state oppression and brutality at the Baloch National Gathering and the imposition of curfew in Makran, including Gwadar, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has said on Sunday.

The BYC said that the state cannot stop the struggle against the Baloch genocide by use of force, violence and false propaganda. It further stated that this struggle will end the Baloch genocide. In the video shared by BYC, shops were shut as people proceeded to attend the Baloch National Gathering.

Taking to X, the BYC stated, "Voluntary foundations by shopkeepers and entrepreneurs in most areas of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Kalat, Mangchar, Nushki, Dalbandin, Mastung, Kharan today against the state oppression and brutality on Baloch Raji Machi caravans and the imposition of curfew in Makran including Gwadar. But the shutter down strike is going on.

"This is a people's struggle against Baloch genocide, which has all the support and support of the Baloch people. The state cannot stop this struggle either by using force and violence or by false propaganda and narrative. The Baloch Raji Machi held in Gwadar on July 28 has spread throughout Balochistan today. This struggle will completely end the Baloch genocide on the Baloch land with the power and strength of the people.

بلوچ راجی مچی کے قافلوں پر ریاستی جبر اور بربریت اور گوادر سمیت مکران میں کرفیو نافذ کرنے کے خلاف آج خضدار، قلات، منگچر، نوشکی، دالبندین، مستونگ، خاران سمیت بلوچستان کے بیشتر دیگر علاقوں میں دکانداروں اور کاروباری حضرات کی جانب سے رضاکارانہ بنیادوں پر شٹر ڈاؤن ہڑتال کی جا رہی ہے۔… pic.twitter.com/JSoCvRyUaP— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 28, 2024

On Saturday, caravans carrying several Balochi people departed from various districts for Gwadar to participate in Baloch National Gathering. The organisers alleged that they had to face harassment and intimidation by the state but the Baloch were determined to join the historic gathering. Pakistani forces had detained several organisers and volunteers in a crackdown ahead of the national gathering, The Balochistan Post reported.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Balochistan police had previously announced that the state's authority would not be challenged and that force would be used to prevent the 'gathering. Activist Mahrang Baloch, who is at the centre of the protest, said this was not a time to be silent but to resist.

As many as 14 members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee who were en route to attend a rally in Gwadar on Saturday were injured after they came under fire at Mastung, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

A blame game ensued after the injured accused the security forces of opening fire at them. Kalat Deputy Commissioner Shayak Baloch said in a press note that the BYC convoy attacked a Levies checkpoint near Matsung, Dawn reported.

Leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, Bebarg Baloch said that "a law enforcement agency officer" opened fire on the convoy while they were on the way to Quetta-Karachi highway, Dawn reported. A hospital spokesperson said that five of them were critically injured, Dawn reported.

The leader said that when the convoy was stopped in the Thana Sona Khan area, he was also a part of it. He said that they were not allowed to travel to Mastung and accused the security forces of using baton-charge and teargas shelling.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said that the state army and police attacked the peaceful convoys going to Baloch Raji Machi and fired directly at the peaceful people.

Mahrang Baloch said that the security personnel arrested "over 200 people bound for Gwadar." Balochistan government spokesperson, Shahid Rind said that the BYC's claims of firing was false news.

"No such orders have been given by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti or the provincial government. Our doors are still open for negotiations, as the Chief Minister said in the policy statement in the Assembly, peaceful protest is the right of the people, the right of the administration to choose the place under the law. BYC only wants to recognize its right and is not ready to recognize the right of the administration," Shahid Rind posted on X.

اس قسم کے کوئی احکامات وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان سرفراز بگٹی یا صوبائی حکومت نے نہیں دئیے ہمارے دروازے اب بھی مزاکرات کیلئے کھلے ہیں جیسے وزیر اعلیٰ نے اسمبلی میں پالیسی بیان میں کہا پر امن احتجاج عوام کاُحق ہے قانون کے تحت جگہ کے انتخاب کا حق انتظامیہ کا ہے بی وائی سی صرف اپنا حق… https://t.co/OGGsbqYLrC— Shahid Rind (@ShahidRind) July 27, 2024

The government imposed Section 144 of the Constitution on Saturday in Quetta, banning all types of gatherings, processions and rallies, sealing all roads leading to the "Red Zone", Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor