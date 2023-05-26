Pakistan should promote peace, not terrorism: United Kashmir People's National Party

Muzaffarabad [PoK], May 26 : Nasir Aziz, Spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) said that Pakistan should support such initiatives that promote peace or pro-development programme in Kashmir but not terrorism.

In a conversation with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) activist Shabir Choudhry, Aziz said that he believes that people should support such initiatives which promote peace, and pro-development in Kashmir instead of terrorism.

The three-day G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar concluded on Friday.

Talking about the benefits of G20 meetings in Srinagar, Aziz said, "The G20 meeting on tourism in Srinagar was basically about the investment which will be beneficial for the region. For example, if any foreign delegates arrive in Srinagar, they will go to local hotels and invest money which will strengthen the tourism sector of the Union Territory."

He further stated that Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, recently, said that he would stand for the Solidarity of the PoK region but these are all to divert from actual problems like unemployment, and terrorism crimes and also to attract the votes.

Pakistan from time to time has shown strong discontent at New Delhi's intention to convene the G20 Tourism Working Group conference in Kashmir.

Rejecting Pakistan's criticism, India had said G20 meetings are being organized in the entire country and hence it is "natural" to hold meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as "these are inalienable parts of India."

Pakistan recently slammed India's decision to host a G20 meeting in Srinagar and parts of Kashmir as an "irresponsible move".

"G20 meetings are being organized in entire India, in all cities and parts of India. It is therefore natural to hold the meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh because these are inalienable parts of India," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the MEA Weekly Media Briefing.

"That is what I would like to say. The meetings are being held in all parts of India, that is our natural response," the MEA official spokesperson said.

Even, when Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting, he commented on the G20 meeting in Srinagar, to which EAM S Jaishankar brushed aside its objections.

