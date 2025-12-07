Pakistan: Sindh Assembly clashes over transport woes, vows bus expansion

Karachi [Pakistan], December 7 : The Sindh Assembly saw opposition lawmakers criticise worsening traffic conditions in Karachi and Hyderabad, while the provincial government reiterated plans to expand public transport services across main routes, Dawn reported.

Legislators from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) highlighted continuing problems involving limited transport options, poor garbage disposal and water shortages in their constituencies.

Responding to points raised on the floor, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who heads the transport department, said buses operated under the Sindh government were public assets intended for public benefit, Dawn noted.

He told the House that authorities planned to expand bus services to all major roads in the province.

Memon added that stricter traffic laws and higher fines had been introduced to improve compliance and road safety.

MQM-P's Sabir Qaimkhani raised a lack of buses in Hyderabad, while Ijazul Haq pointed to inadequate transport facilities in Orangi Town.

Memon said the objective was to ensure equal development in all constituencies regardless of political affiliation.

According to Dawn, Memon said it was unfair to immediately blame heavy vehicles in collisions involving motorcycles, and condemned the burning of vehicles after accidents.

He said there was a need for a shift in public behaviour on the issue.

He also announced that a taxi service would be launched in the coming weeks.

Responding to a question, he said batteries installed in electric buses were covered by a seven-year warranty and would be replaced by the company if damaged within that period.

On a separate point of order, MQM-P's Jamal Ahmed raised concerns about a worsening water shortage in North Nazimabad, while Shariq Jamal said substandard materials were being used in road construction in Malir Colony, Dawn stated.

Rashid Khan of the MQM-P congratulated General Asim Munir on becoming the country's first Chief of Defence Forces.

Members from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council responded with chants of "shame, shame," while Jamaat-i-Islami's Muhammad Farooq said some people appeared keen to "secure their jobs," adding he would not extend congratulations.

In a call attention notice, MQM-P's Amir Siddiqui criticised the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and claimed garbage was not being removed from residents' homes.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Qasim Siraj Soomro said 127 sanitary workers and 146 waste bins had been deployed in the constituency.

Another notice from MQM-P's Qurat-ul-Ain sought details on security for tourists in Sindh, particularly along Karachi's coast.

Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said coastal security was mainly handled by the Coast Guards, adding that police pickets had been set up and the provincial government was considering establishing a Sindh Maritime Police force, Dawn reported.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah later adjourned the sitting until Monday.

