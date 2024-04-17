Pakistan: Sindh Chief Minister inducts 8 more ministers into cabinet

Sindh [Pakistan], April 17 : The Chief Minister of Sindh province in Pakistan, Syed Murad Ali Shah inducted eight more ministers into his cabinet, ARY News reported.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday administered oath to eight more ministers at the Governor House as the provincial Sindh cabinet expanded.

The newly inducted ministers included Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Shahid Abdul Salam Tahim, Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Shahina Sher Ali and Mir Tariq Ali Talpur.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, CM Advisor Ahsan Mazari, Najmi Alam, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, and provincial secretaries were also present during the ceremony, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the newly sworn-in ministers.

With the induction of eight ministers, the Sindh cabinet expanded to 20 members as 12 ministers were sworn in on March 12.

Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Syed Sardar Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Ali Hassan Zardari, Sardar Bux Mahar, Zulfikar Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Ahsan Mazari, and Babul are already part of the Sindh cabinet.

Earlier last month, only one woman secured a spot in Sindh's 13-member cabinet, marking a notable gender imbalance in the provincial leadership, Dawn reported.

In the initial phase, nine members of the 13-member cabinet, many of whom served in Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's previous tenure, were sworn in at the Governor House.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori officiated the oath-taking ceremony, which saw attendance from the chief minister and senior bureaucrats. This time, only one woman was among those included in the provincial cabinet, as reported by Dawn.

The newly sworn-in cabinet members are Sharjeel Inam Memon, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Ziaul Hussain Lanjar, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, and Ali Hassan Zardari.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah was unable to take the oath as he was reported to be in Islamabad.

Nine ministers were sworn in, and three advisers were appointed, with Minister Zulfiqar Shah set to take the oath later.

Additionally, the chief minister appointed three advisersAllah Dino Khan Bhayo, Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, and Syed Najmi Alam.

Portfolios for ministers and advisers were also allocated by the chief minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor