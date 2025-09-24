Pakistan: Sindh employees hold the government accountable over pension, insurance issues

Sindh [Pakistan], September 24 : Government employees in Sindh staged a province-wide boycott on Tuesday, shutting down nearly all departments of the provincial government in protest against pension deductions and issues related to group insurance.

The action, organised by the Sindh Employees Alliance (SEA), led to the closure of government schools, colleges, and universities, forcing students to return home. Citizens visiting government offices were also sent back, causing widespread disruption. The SEA has vowed to keep offices and educational institutions padlocked until September 27, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, Haji Muhammad Ashraf Khaskheli, chairman of SEA, stated that a large sit-in demonstration is planned outside Bilawal House in Karachi on October 6 to further press their demands.

"Our objective is to secure fair pensions, insurance benefits, and the 30% disparity allowance that has long been denied," he added.

Demonstrations were held outside offices, schools, and colleges in almost every district of Sindh, with employees highlighting that their repeated requests to address pension cuts and insurance concerns have been ignored.

The protest reflects mounting frustration among government staff who feel sidelined despite years of service. The SEA's plan includes peaceful protests and a boycott of offices for five consecutive days, according to its office bearers.

The alliance comprises representatives from major employee organisations, including the Government Schools Teachers Association (GSTA), the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA), the Government Officers Association Sindh, the All Sindh Revenue Employees Association, and the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

Khaskheli emphasised that the alliance remains committed to non-violent demonstrations while ensuring their demands are met. "We want the provincial government to take concrete steps to resolve our issues before the situation escalates further," he said. This mass boycott underscores growing discontent among Sindh government employees over pension and insurance discrepancies, marking one of the most coordinated actions by the SEA in recent years, as reported by The Express Tribune.

