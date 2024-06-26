Pakistan: Sit-in protest by families in Turbat enters 10th day as pleas go unheard

Turbat [Balochistan], June 26 : The sit-in protest by the families of forcibly disappeared persons in the Turbat area of Balochistan province has entered its tenth day.

Despite their persistent pleas, authorities and state institutions remain unresponsive. The families claim that their loved ones are being held in undisclosed locations, and deprived of basic rights and contact with the outside world.

The protestors, who include parents, siblings, and children of the disappeared, have set up makeshift camps, vowing to continue their demonstration until their demands are met. They are calling for the immediate release of their loved ones and an end to the practice of enforced disappearances, which they argue constitutes a severe human rights violation.

Meanwhile, the family members of Bhadur, a Baloch student who was forcibly disappeared on Monday, have taken drastic measures by blocking the Makuran Coastal Highway at Pasini Zero Point.

The blockade is part of their demand for Bhadur's safe release and aims to draw attention to the increasing number of enforced disappearances in the region.

The blockage has caused significant disruption to traffic, highlighting the desperation and urgency felt by the family and supporters.

They insist that such actions will continue until concrete steps are taken to address the issue and ensure the safety and return of Bhadur and others who have disappeared under similar circumstances.

Reports from local human rights organisations indicate a worrying increase in human rights violations in Balochistan, with enforced disappearances occurring on a daily basis. Activists describe the situation as a "Baloch genocide," pointing to the systematic targeting and repression of the Baloch people.

The international community and human rights organisations are urged to intervene and pressure the Pakistani government to address these grave violations.

The families of the disappeared seek not only the return of their loved ones but also assurances that such atrocities will not continue unchecked.

As the sit-in protest in Turbat continues and the blockade at Pasini Zero Point persists, the families of the disappeared remain steadfast in their quest for justice, refusing to be silenced until their demands are met.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor