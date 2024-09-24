Pakistan: Sit-in protest in Gwadar continues as authorities turn blind eye to coast guard misconduct

Gwadar [Pakistan], September 24 : A sit-in protest against the alleged misconduct of the Pakistani Coast Guard has entered its fifth day, bringing the region to a standstill. Led by the local transporter union, the protest erupted after authorities failed to address the group's grievances, even after an ultimatum expired, The Balochistan Post reported.

As tensions rise, several major highways, including the Makran Coastal Highway and key routes along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), remain blocked.

The ongoing protest has created chaos in Gwadar, with long lines of vehicles stranded on critical trade and transport routes. Hundreds of travellers and transporters have been left helpless, caught in the crossfire between frustrated locals and the indifferent administration.

"We've been protesting for three days, but the administration refuses to listen to us," said one demonstrator, reflecting the growing resentment among residents, as per The Balochistan Post.

According to the report the local transporter alliance, which represents the interests of local drivers and transporters, has raised serious concerns over the mistreatment they claim to have faced at the hands of the Pakistani Coast Guard. Despite multiple attempts to negotiate, the authorities have turned a blind eye to their demands, exacerbating an already volatile situation.

In response, the protesters have vowed to intensify their sit-in, warning that the responsibility for the continued disruption lies squarely with district authorities. The local transporter union, joined by the Border Trade Union, is protesting what they describe as inappropriate behaviour and harassment by the Coast Guard toward local traders. They accuse authorities of treating them unjustly and are demanding that the government take immediate steps to address their concerns.

The standoff exposes yet another failure of Pakistan's authorities to address local issues, especially in Balochistan, a region already plagued by neglect and unrest. The government's inability to manage such crises threatens to erode public trust even further, raising questions about Islamabad's governance in its restive provinces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor