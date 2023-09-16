Pakistan: Six children die by malaria in a week as cases rise in Sindh

Sindh [Pakistan], September 16 : The death toll of children dying from malaria has risen to six in a week as the disease continues to wreak havoc across Sindh, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Malaria-infected 11-month-old child from Samandar Khoso village was brought to Jacobabad Hospital in critical condition.

Citing hospital sources, ARY News reported that the child's death was caused by a delay in receiving medical care. 2,69,596 malaria cases have been documented in the province, according to recent data from the Sindh Health Department.

“From January to August 1,32,441 malaria cases reported in Hyderabad division,” sharing eight months figures of the disease, the health department said, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the Mirpur Khas division recorded 65,807 instances of the disease spread by mosquitoes, and the Larkana division reported 48,499 cases.

“The number of patients of the disease in Sukkur division were 11,591 and 4,924 patients reported in Shaheed Benazirabad division,” according to the health department report.

“Karachi division reported 1,834 malaria cases in last eight months with no deaths,” a health department report shared, as per ARY News.

The extraordinary rainfall and flooding in Sindh last year, which are still present in some parts, were cited by health experts as the primary reason for the province's spike in malaria cases.

