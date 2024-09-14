Pakistan: Six dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as rain wreaks havoc

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 14 : Six individuals, including five from the same family, have died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy rainfall and strong winds that have battered the province.

The adverse weather has led to the destruction of two homes in separate incidents related to the rain, Dawn reported.

According to Anwar Shahzada, a spokesperson for the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the severe weather began early Friday morning and has persisted into the second day.

Shahzada reported that a house in the Charsada district collapsed as a result of the intense rainfall, resulting in the death of five family members. Rescue 1122 teams recovered their bodies and transported them to a local hospital on Friday night.

The PDMA official noted that the victims in Charsadda included three children, a woman, and her husband. Additionally, a man in Upper Dir was killed by lightning on the same night, as per the report by Dawn.

Shahzada added that rain also caused damage to two additional houses. The district administration has been advised to stay vigilant and prepared for emergencies as further rainfall is anticipated.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed sorrow over the loss of the five family members in Turangzai and has offered prayers for their souls. The governor has also instructed authorities to initiate relief efforts and support the affected family.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also conveyed his condolences over the family's deaths and extended his prayers for the deceased.

PDMA statistics reveal that from July 1 to September 14, 107 people have died, and 146 have been injured due to heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods in the province. Additionally, 977 houses have been damaged, reported Dawn.

The PDMA has urged both tourists and locals to refrain from unnecessary travel under the current weather conditions to prevent accidents.

