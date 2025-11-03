Pakistan: Six injured as gunmen target police vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Nov 3 As many as six police personnel were injured after gunmen opened fire at the North Waziristan District Police Officer's (DPO) vehicle near Mamash Khel town in Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, local media reported citing an official.

Bannu Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan stated that the incident took place on Miranshah road, which connects Bannu and North Waziristan, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. He further said, "Armed men open fire at the vehicle of North Waziristan’s DPO." He added that the DPO remained unhurt in the incident.

Khan stated that injured police personnel were taken to Bannu District Headquarters Hospital. The Bannu RPO said, "The unidentified attackers have hidden in nearby areas and a search operation is underway [to trace them]."

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in such attacks over the past year, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. In the past few months, there has been an increase in attacks on law enforcement personnel, with cops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa facing attacks frequently.

On Sunday, a Station House Officer and two other police personnel were injured in a blast caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on November 1, police said one person was injured after an unarmed men targeted the National Highway Police (NHP) office with a hand grenade in the main bazaar area of Dera Murad Jamali in Balochistan.

According to officials, a motorcyclist hurled a hand grenade at the NHP office, which detonated close to the main gate, injuring Muhammad Ramzan, who was working at a nearby service station, Dawn reported. Police and security personnel reached the site of the incident soon after the explosion and took the injured to the Teaching Hospital Dera Murad Jamali for treatment. The windowpanes of the NHP office and nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion.

On October 27, eight people, including Levies Force personnel, were injured in a bomb blast targeting the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner Major (Retd.) Bashir Barech in the Turbat area of Balochistan.

The explosion occurred after a remote-controlled device planted on a motorcycle was detonated as the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner was passing through the Press Club Road, Kech Senior Superintendent of Police Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin revealed. The Deputy Commissioner was unhurt in the blast; however, one vehicle in the convoy was severely damaged, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, with police stating that their condition is stable. Police authorities have said that an explosive planted on a motorcycle was detonated remotely. Security personnel cordoned off the area and were gathering evidence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor