Pakistan: Skardu confronts alarming water crisis as infrastructure struggles continue

Skardu (PoGB) [Pakistan], November 4 : The city of Skardu in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) faces an escalating water crisis, with its primary water source, the Sadpara Dam, failing to meet the community's growing needs.

A recent report exposed the severe water shortages affecting local residents, attributed to outdated infrastructure and unsuccessful modernisation efforts that have left the region in a critical state, Dawn reported.

Afzal Ali Shigri, a former civil servant and columnist, recently underscored the dire situation, revealing that initiatives like those from the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme to create new water channels have collapsed due to flawed planning and allegations of corruption.

Many Skardu residents are now forced to gather water from leaking hotel bowsers, struggling to meet their basic drinking water needs.

Shigri highlighted the bureaucratic challenges facing the region: "Despite the community's determination and support from local experts, bureaucratic hurdles and the ambiguous political status of Gilgit-Baltistan hinder progress."

He added that the lack of political representation in Islamabad and the sluggish pace of government efforts are worsening the situation, while local frustration grows as the government fails to address these urgent needs. Religious leaders, who hold significant influence in the area, have voiced concerns, with the potential for organised protests if the crisis continues unaddressed, reported Dawn.

The report calls for immediate action to complete stalled projects and establish sustainable water infrastructure for Skardu. As tourism in the region rises, the need for a reliable water supply has become more pressing, exposing PoGB's broader infrastructure deficiencies.

Beyond water shortages, PoGB faces numerous development challenges, including deteriorating roads, unreliable electricity, and limited access to clean drinking water. Public health is at risk as inadequate sanitation persists, while inconsistent telecommunications and shortages in healthcare and educational resources further impede the quality of life in remote areas, Dawn reported.

With no substantial government support, Skardu's water crisis emphasises the region's urgent need for sustainable infrastructure to support its population amid growing infrastructure challenges.

