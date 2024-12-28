Skardu [Pakistan], December 28 : Snowfall in Skardu brought temperatures down to -15 degrees Celsius in upper areas and -10 in plains, ARY News reported.

Skardu residents witnessed around four-inch snowfall, and the upper areas were decked under eight inches of snow, as per ARY News.

Pakistan's Met Office predicted that while the snowfall will halt in next 24 hours, the mercury will further plummet to bring more severity in cold weather.

The first rainfall of the winter has also intensified cold in Rawalakot and adjoining areas in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Minimum temperature in the region has dropped to -3, according to the Met Office, ARY News reported.

Karachi experienced the coldest night of the winter season last night, with the temperature dropping as low as 8.5 degrees Celsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data showed on Saturday, Geo News reported.

Karachi has been witnessing chilly conditions, especially at night for the past few weeks, as a result of the north easterly winds blowing in the city. The Met Office predicted a further drop in the city's temperature during in the next 24 hours, with the mercury expected to hover between 8 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.

During the past 24 hours, humidity levels in the city were recorded at 25 per cent, with light north-easterly winds prevailing.

The lowest night-time temperature from Karachi was recorded in Gulistan-e-Johar, where the mercury dropped to 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius at Jinnah Terminal and Shahrah-e-Faisal, 9 degrees Celsius in Maripur and 9.7 degrees Celsius in Bin Qasim.

Meanwhile, Balochistan continues to brave freezing temperatures, particularly in its northern regions. Quetta and Ziarat recorded a minimum temperature of -6°C, while Kalat experienced even harsher conditions with temperatures dropping as low as -7°C.

Other areas, including Pishin, Mastung, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, and Qila Abdullah, also reported cold weather, Geo News reported. As per the PMD, most districts of Balochistan would remain cold and dry, with extremely cold conditions persisting in the mountainous regions.

