Pakistan slammed as enforced disappearances escalate in Balochistan once again

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 18 : Fresh reports from Balochistan indicate a disturbing spike in enforced disappearances allegedly carried out by Pakistani security forces, sparking renewed outrage over the state's persistent use of abduction tactics to silence dissent, several civilians, including a teenage student, have been forcibly taken away in recent days, with families left in the dark about their fate, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, a tenth-grade student identified as Abdullah, son of Baian, was allegedly detained by security personnel from his home in the Tajaban area of Tump, Kech district.

The incident occurred late last night, and since then, the boy's whereabouts remain unknown. His family members stated that authorities have neither confirmed his arrest nor provided any explanation, heightening their fear and frustration.

In another disturbing case, three brothers, Irshad Ahmed Sumalani, Tanveer Ahmed Sumalani, and Zaheer Ahmed Sumalani, were picked up by Pakistani forces during a late-night raid on October 4, 2025, around 3am, from their residence in the Baloch Colony area near Joint Road in Quetta. On the same night, their brother, Nazeer Ahmed Sumalani, was also allegedly detained from Shahrag in Killi Mengalabad. All four siblings remain missing without any trace.

Human rights defenders have long accused the Pakistani state of weaponising enforced disappearances to stifle political voices and crush resistance in Balochistan. The recent surge, particularly targeting students and youth, has reignited calls for international scrutiny and intervention. Activists argue that Islamabad continues to operate with complete impunity, showing little willingness to address the grave human rights violations that have plagued the province for decades, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Despite repeated appeals from victims' families and human rights groups, no credible investigations have been initiated. The ongoing wave of abductions highlights the alarming human rights crisis in Pakistan's Balochistan region, which continues to deepen under the silence of those in power, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

