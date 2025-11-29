Pakistan slammed for escalating enforced disappearances amid renewed Baloch protests

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 29 : Reports from various districts of Balochistan indicate that five more individuals have allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces, while two previously missing persons have returned home, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, in Quetta's Ghafoor Town area of Sariab, 17-year-old medical dispenser Sudees Baloch, son of Khan Mohammad, was allegedly detained by security forces around 1 am on November 3. On the same night, 18-year-old dairy worker Waseem Baloch, son of Mohammad Ayub, was reportedly taken from the same locality. Both young men remain missing.

In another incident, 23-year-old labourer Ado Khan, son of Ghazi, was allegedly picked up during a raid on his residence in Kohlu around 2 am on November 10. Meanwhile, in Gwadar, 18-year-old student Ghulam Qadir, son of Murad Bakhsh, was reportedly taken from the Coast Hospital on November 24.

Similarly, in Kech district's Sarenkan area, 25-year-old shopkeeper Yasir Nemat, son of Nematullah, was detained from his home on November 26. None of these individuals has been located since their alleged arrests.

However, families confirmed the safe return of two men previously reported missing. Shah Nawaz Baloch, a resident of Buleda who was detained in Karachi's Naval Colony on April 30 while seeking medical treatment, returned home on November 25. Ameer Bakhsh, who went missing from Keelkor Balgetar on November 18, has also reunited with his family.

Meanwhile, the protest camp of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) entered its 6,012th day outside the Quetta Press Club. Led by executive committee member Niaz Mohammad, the organisation called for the immediate recovery of Saeed Baloch, a university student allegedly abducted in Islamabad on July 8, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The continued abduction of Baloch students instils fear among the community and disrupts their education. VBMP urged the federal government and the Interior Ministry to ensure Saeed's recovery, stressing that justice and transparency remain absent in Pakistan's handling of enforced disappearances, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

