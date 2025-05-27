"Pakistan spreads a lot of disinformation, it is their habit": All-party delegation member Ghulam Nabi Azad

Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 27 : Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, asserted that Pakistan has a habit of spreading false information.

Azad spoke about the recent meetings and addressed the issue of disinformation spread by Pakistan, and highlighted India's unity and diversity.

While speaking toon Monday, Azad said, "Pakistan spreads a lot of disinformation. It is their habit...So, in the meetings that were held today a lot of questions and answers took place. I think the disinformation which they used to hear have all been done away with. So, it was a really good program. We told them about our country, how lives everyone together with love, Hindus-Muslims-Sikhs-Christians. political parties debate in Parliament but when it is a question of the country, we stand united inside and outside the country..."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Baijayant Panda, leading an all-party delegation to Kuwait, asserted that India will no longer remain silent in the face of terrorism from Pakistan and will respond strongly. MP Panda also demanded that Pakistan must end terrorism on its soil and stop spreading misinformation.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in strengthening India's ties with Gulf countries and added that the Indian community in Kuwait is well-respected.

While speaking to ANI, Panda said, "The meetings in Kuwait have been outstanding. We met the Deputy PM and many other stakeholders. This is a country with which India has had a relationship for centuries. In recent years, PM Modi's efforts at building relationships around the world has also led to tremendous results here in the Middle-East and Gulf countries. When PM Modi visited here, Kuwait gave him its highest civilian honour."

Panda emphasized that India will not tolerate terrorism and vows to retaliate. Speaking about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Panda said that India has tried various approaches, including treaties and diplomacy, but will no longer succumb to nuclear blackmail.

Additionally, the all-party delegation visited the Kuwait Towers.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

