Pakistan: Survivors abandoned in floods slam government over ruined homes, absence of relief material

Karachi [Pakistan] September 12 : Entire neighbourhoods near the Ravi River have been devastated by unprecedented flooding, forcing dozens of families to abandon their homes and seek refuge in temporary shelters. Residents say six to eight feet of water has entered their houses, collapsing walls, destroying floors, and submerging all their belongings.

Displaced villagers recount that the floodwaters arrived suddenly at night, leaving them with little time to react. "We were sleeping when people started crying. By the time we woke up, the water had already reached our homes. We ran to the bypass road and were later moved to camps," one woman said. Many survivors have now been living by the roadside or in makeshift shelters for several days, and they have been complaining about the mismanagement across the region.

Several survivors said the canal and embankments near the Ravi could not withstand the surge, leading to the sudden deluge. Health concerns are growing among the displaced. "My husband is unwell, and my son is sick too. We have no place to live, no clean water, and limited food supplies. We feel helpless," a mother of two explained. Others said their livelihoods had been washed away, leaving them uncertain about how they would rebuild.

The lack of sufficient relief camps and tents has added to the misery. Victims complain that authorities have yet to provide adequate assistance. "We lost everything in the flood. We are sitting on the road with our children, searching for tents, but most are already gone. We don't even know where to live now," another resident said.

The displaced families are now urging the government and relief agencies for immediate help. "We demand that the damage be repaired and our homes restored. Without support, we cannot return to our lives," they said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor