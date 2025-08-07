Pakistan suspends internet services across Balochistan due to security concerns

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 : Mobile internet services have been suspended across Balochistan following an order from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), reportedly due to security-related reasons, The Balochistan Post reported.

The sudden shutdown has affected millions of people in the region, disrupting daily life, education, online business activities, and access to social media. The decision has caused widespread frustration, especially among students and workers who rely on the internet for studies and income.

The Balochistan Post has reported that the suspension was enforced due to possible security threats, but the government has not shared any official details about the nature of those threats. There is also no clarity on when internet services will be restored, leaving residents uncertain and cut off from the digital world.

The disruption comes at a time when the Government of Balochistan has already imposed a ban on public gatherings under Section 144.

According to The Balochistan Post, the Home Department issued a notification on Friday announcing a 15-day ban from August 1. The order prohibits groups of four or more people from assembling in public places.

