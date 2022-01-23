Pakistan: Swat stages protest against delay in arrest of cleric's killers

Amid the poor law and order situation prevailing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, workers and supporters of a religious party took to the streets of Swat on Saturday to protest the delay in arrest of the killers of a cleric, Sheikh Abdul Hamid.

The protest was organized by the youth force of Central Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Swat chapter, with the protesters holding banners and placards and demanding immediate arrest of the killers, reported Dawn.

The protest leaders said the killing reflected on the poor law and order situation prevailing in the province.

They vowed to continue agitating till the culprits were arrested and brought to justice. They demanded of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits, reported Dawn.

Sheikh Hamid and his brother, Sheikh Mohammad were critically injured when two motorcyclists opened fire on them in Qazi Kallay area in the limits of Faqirabad police station of Peshawar on the night of last Sunday. They were taken to hospital, where Sheikh Hamid succumbed to injuries.

( With inputs from ANI )

