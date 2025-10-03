Pakistan takes U-turn after backing Trump's Gaza peace plan

Islamabad, Oct 3 Days after Pakistan openly expressed support for US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday took a U-turn by reversing Islamabad's stance.

Dar claimed that the 20-point plan unveiled by Trump did not align with the draft proposed by the Muslim nations, local media reported.

"I made it clear that the 20 points that President Trump made public are not ours. Changes were made to our draft. I have the record," leading Pakistani daily Dawn quoted Dar as saying while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Friday.

"This is the end result, and there is no room for politicking," he added.

Dar's remarks came after a recent statement by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif endorsing Trump's plan to resolve the Gaza conflict, a move that sparked widespread criticism across the country.

"I am also convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region. It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality," Sharif had posted on X while welcoming Trump's 20-point plan to ensure an end to the war in Gaza.

"I laud President Trump’s leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war. I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two State proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region," he added.

Earlier this week, in a joint statement, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt appreciated Trump's efforts to end the war in Gaza.

"The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalising the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region," read the joint statement issued on Monday.

The White House released the 20-point peace plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as Trump met the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

While addressing the media along with the Israeli PM, Trump said if Hamas accepts the proposal, the hostages would be released and the war would end.

"Now it's time for Hamas to accept the terms of the plan that we’ve put forward today. I’m hearing Hamas wants to get this done," Trump said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor